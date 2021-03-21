Robert Lewandowski has said he will not become distracted by the prospect of breaking Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga scoring record.

Muller’s 40 goals in a season dates back to 1972, and it looked untouchable until Lewandowski burst onto the scene.

The Poland superstar missed out by six goals last season, but he is in the hunt this term as a hat-trick against Stuttgart on Saturday took him to 35 for the campaign from 26 matches.

With eight games remaining in the campaign, Lewandowski is on course to overhaul his fellow Bayern Munich great Muller - but he is determined not to become obsessed with the record.

"For sure I wanted to score the goals, but I'm not thinking about this [Muller's record], because I don't want to put myself under a lot of pressure," the 32-year-old told bundesliga.com . "I just want to do my job.

I have to stay calm.

"We have a few games, we have also the Champions League. It's playing every three days, it's not easy and you have to stay on top form."

Lewandowski has 11 goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances, so anything approaching that sort of return would see him break a record that has stood for 49 years.

