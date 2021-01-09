Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
Werder, who have won one of their last 12 league games, went ahead with Omer Toprak's close-range effort in the 52nd minute but Patrik Schick equalised on the rebound for the hosts following a lengthy VAR review in the 70th to earn a point.
Bundesliga
Leverkusen, unbeaten in their first 12 league games before losing twice, did not push for a second goal after levelling and are in third place on 29 points, two behind RB Leipzig who host Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.
Bayern Munich are top on 33 despite their 3-2 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.
