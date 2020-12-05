A stunning strike from 18-year-old Giovanni Reyna gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt,

Daichi Kamada gave Eintracht a ninth-minute lead with a deft finish from Martin Hinteregger's through ball and Aymen Barkok missed a chance to add to their lead when he fired over from close range just after the half hour.

But Dortmund took control in the second half and Reyna equalised in the 56th minute. The U.S. international cut inside his marker and fired an unstoppable shot between goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and his near post.

Dortmund are third with 19 points from 10 games ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Bayern Munich (22) and RB Leipzig (20) later on Saturday. Eintracht are eighth with 13.

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea blasted in a second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Freiburg in an entertaining Bundesliga clash at the Schwarzwald Stadium on Saturday.

Plea's superb effort from distance to level the contest came almost immediately after Italian winger Vincenzo Grifo had fired in a penalty awarded to hosts Freiburg for a foul on Lucas Hoeler to make it 2-1 in the 49th minute.

Swiss striker Breel Embolo had given Gladbach the lead in the 23rd minute with a left-footed finish for his first league goal of the season after Hoeler had struck the post at the other end.

Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer then produced a fine save to deny Grifo, but Freiburg made it 1-1 from the resultant corner when Philipp Lienhart headed in from point-blank range after an overhead kick from Baptiste Santamaria.

VfL Wolfsburg twice fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Cologne at the Rhein Energie stadium on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Jan Thielmann, 18, scored his maiden Bundesliga goal to give Cologne the lead in 18th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the penalty area and slotting it past Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels.

Wolfsburg drew level 11 minutes later when Maximilian Arnold's pinpoint free kick sailed past Timo Horn but Ondrej Duda restored Cologne's advantage in the 43rd, firing a first-time effort into the top corner after neat wing play from Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Cologne's lead was short-lived as Wout Weghorst towered over Sava Cestic to meet Renato Steffen's cross in the 47th minute for his seventh league goal of the season. Wolfsburg laid siege to the Cologne goal in search of a late winner but were unable to test Horn.

The result means Wolfsburg remain in fifth on 18 points, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich who were facing Leipzig later on Saturday. Cologne stay in 15th with seven points from 10 games.

Manuel Prietl and Ritsu Doan nabbed first-half goals for Arminia Bielefeld as they grabbed a much-needed 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Mainz 05 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The home side took the lead when Prietl scored with a deflected shot in the 21st minute, and the Mainz defence sprang another leak 10 minutes later when it allowed Japanese midfielder Doan to pick up the ball and advance through the middle before firing home from outside the box to make it 2-0.

Mainz mounted a late fightback and substitute Kevin Stoeger pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute, stabbing home a pass from Jean-Paul Boetius after his initial effort had been blocked, but despite a late barrage they could not find an equaliser.

With their second win of the season Bielefeld rose above Mainz in the table to 16th spot with seven points after 10 games, leaving Mainz two points further back. Schalke 04 are bottom with three points after nine games.

