Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th goal of the season with a wonder strike as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Stuttgart 3-1.

In a thrilling first half, Tanguy Coulibaly gave the attack-minded hosts the lead with a first time finish after Manuel Neuer was not quick enough off his line.

Champions League 10-man Bayern march into last 16 with RB Salzburg win 25/11/2020 AT 18:23

Kingsley Coman brought Bayern level with a fine low finish from inside the box but the reigning champions found themselves behind again. A blunder from Neuer allowed Philipp Forster to score, but it was chalked off for VAR for a soft foul on the keeper.

Forster also spurned two great opportunities to score and Hansi Flick's side made him pay when Lewandowski unleashed a long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was a more dull affair in comparison with few chances. The visitors brought on Douglas Costa, Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou for his debut.

And it was substitute Costa who sealed victory late on, from Sane's pass, with a drilled finish to keep Bayern top of the Bundesliga table while Stuttgart are tenth.

TALKING POINT

Was VAR harsh on Stuttgart?

With the score at 1-1, Forster thought he had given VfB the lead but it was disallowed after Coulibaly's light tug on Neuer who was already off balance when he gave the ball away. It certainly spared the keeper's blushes after an indifferent performance and five minutes later the Bavarians went in front through Lewandowski's belter.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Alaba (Bayern): The veteran was impressive at centre back and when switching to left back. He dealt with the blistering pace of Wamangituka well using his vast experience.

PLAYER RATINGS

STUTTGART: Kobel 5, Mavropanos 4,Anton 5, Kempf 6, Coulibaly 8, Endo 6, Mangala 6, Sosa 5, Förster 5, Castro 6, Wamangituka 6. Subs: Karazor 5, Klimowicz 5, Kadladzic n/a, Massimo n/a.

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 4, Pavard 6, Gnabry 5, Boateng 7, Goretzka 5, Hernandez 7, Toliso 5, Muller 6, Alaba 8, Coman 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Sule 5, Sane 5, Costa 5, Martinez n/a, Nianzou n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

3' - WOODWORK! Coman lofts over a cross for lewandowski whose header from close range rattles the post!

20' - GOAL FOR STUTTGART! Coulibaily with a first time finish after a perfect low cross from Silas following a swift counter. Neuer was not quick enough off his line.

38' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Coman cuts inside and drills in a low from inside the box from Muller's pass.

39' - DISALLOWED GOAL FOR STUTTGART! My word, a huge blunder from Neuer. He fumbled a backpass and Forster is there to put it into an empty net. But the keeper was lightly tugged by Coulibaly and VAR says no goal.

45' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Lewandowski in space lets rip from distance and its a goal off the keeper's gloves.

88' - GOAL FOR BAYERN! Costa jinks inside and fires it into the bottom corner, ala Coman.

KEY STAT

Lewandowski has now scored 12 goals in seven Bundesliga starts this season.

Football FIFA's The Best awards: Every shortlist as Bielsa and Klopp make the cut 25/11/2020 AT 10:29