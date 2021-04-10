Ansgar Knauff scored his first professional goal as he grabbed a winner in the 80th minute for Borussia Dortmund as they beat VfB Stuffgart 3-2.

Germany youth international Knauff, in his third league appearance, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and audaciously threaded his shot past two defenders and the goalkeeper to secure the win that lifted Dortmund to 46 points in fifth place.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in fourth on 53 following their 4-3 win over third-placed VfL Wolfsburg, with six games left in the season and the top four finishers qualifying automatically for next season's Champions League group stage.

Goals from Jude Bellingham and Marco Reus in the 47th and 52nd minutes gave Dortmund, who host Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final second leg next week, a 2-1 lead after the hosts had gone in front thanks to Sasa Kalajdzic's looping first-half header.

Daniel Didavi then fired in a 78th-minute equaliser for Stuttgart but their joy lasted only two minutes when the 19-year-old Knauff snatched the winner.

