Robert Lewandowski scored his 32nd goal of the campaign as Bayern Munich opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Werder Bremen.

Thomas Muller was at his creative best to set up Bayern's opening two goals, both of which came before the half-time break. With 22 minutes gone, Muller flicked on a corner delivery at the near post and Leon Goretzka converted with a delightful header.

And just 13 minutes later, Bayern doubled their lead when Muller carved open the home side's defence with a lovely through ball to set up Serge Gnabry on a plate.

Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork as Bayern's domination continued after the restart. But he wouldn't be denied as he scored his side's third with a predator's finish to take him to 268 league goals, level second with Klaus Fisher in the all-time scoring rankings.

Remarkably, Lewandowski saw another effort cannon off the post before he was placed with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Bremen substitute Niclas Fullberg grabbed a consolation to blot Bayern's copybook late on.

The victory lifts Bayern five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig ahead of their home match with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Muller shines as Lewandowski moves closer to 49-year record

Lewandowski will steal the headlines as he closes in on Gerd Muller's 49-year goal record and on another day he would have scored four. But Muller's five-star performance shouldn't be overlooked.

Just this week Muller hinted at a return to international duty, and this display will have reminded Germany boss Joachim Low all about his creativity and selflessness ahead of Euro 2020. Muller registered assists 12 and 13 of the season and was central to every Bayern attack, as the Bavarians made easy work of Bremen to heap the pressure on second-placed RB Leipzig.

For Lewandowski, he will be frustrated he didn't move closer to a record that has stood since 1972. With nine games remaining, he needs eight more to draw level with Gerd Muller. Currently averaging 1.4 goals per league game, can he do it?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

With his intelligent movement, positional awareness and almost telepathic understanding of his team mates, the 31-year-old always seems to be a step ahead of the opposition. That proved to be the case today as he registered two more assists.

PLAYER RATINGS

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka 6, Gross 5, Toprak 6, Moisander 5, Gebre Selassie 5, Eggestein 5, Mohwald 5, Augustinsson 6, Schmid 5, Rashica 6, Sargent 6.. subs: Bittencourt 5, Füllkrug 6, Veljkovic 5, Agu 5, Dinkci N/A

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Boateng 7, Hernandez 7, Davies 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 8, Gnabry 8, Muller 9, Coman 8, Lewandowski 8.. subs: Sule N/A, Sane N/A, Choupo-Moting N/A, Sarr N/A, Musiala N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

22' - GOAL! Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich (Leon Goretzka): Bayern lead! Bremen defenders are left to blame each other as the visitors break the deadlock from a corner! The delivery is flicked on by Muller at the near post and the unmarked Goretzka powers a header past Pavlenka.

35' - GOAL! Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich (Serge Gnabry): This time the offside flag stays down as Gnabry scores his eighth goal of the campaign and doubles Bayern's lead! After a lovely team move, Muller plays the killer pass, slipping it between the defence to leave Gnabry with a simple finish.

54' - Off the post! Bremen goalkeeper Pavlenka is rooted to the sport as Lewandowski hits a downward header onto the post! That would have been league goal 32 for the season.

58' - Lewandowski... no! Muller crosses, but Lewandowski is denied by Pavlenka's feet. And with the rebound the Bayern forward strikes the crossbar!

67' - GOAL! Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayern Munich (Robert Lewandowski): But he won't be denied! Bayern's corner delivery hits the top of Goretzka's arm, it bounces about inside the six-yard area and Lewandowski is in the right place at the right time to bundle it home. It's goal 268 for the Poland international in the Bundesliga!

86' - GOAL! Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayern Munich (Niclas Fullkrug): A consolation for Bremen! Sargent's through ball releases Raschica's behind Bayern's high defence, Neuer can only parry his shot into the path of Fullkrug who is left with a simple tap-in.

KEY STATS

Thomas Muller has assisted 16 goals in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen – more than any other player against any opponent since the start of the data collection (2004-05).

Robert Lewandowski scored his 268th Bundesliga goal drawing level with Klaus Fischer – only Gerd Muller has scored more goals in Bundesliga history.

