Published 14/02/2021 at 19:14 | Updated 14/02/2021 at 20:25

VfL Wolfsburg drew 0-0 with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Yannick Gerhardt and Xaver Schlager almost snatched a dramatic victory at the death for the hosts but they were left frustrated.

The result left Wolfsburg fourth in the standings on goal difference, level on 39 points with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gladbach stay in seventh, level on 33 points with Borussia Dortmund in sixth having failed to win any of their last three league games.

