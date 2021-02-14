VfL Wolfsburg drew 0-0 with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday in the Bundesliga.
Yannick Gerhardt and Xaver Schlager almost snatched a dramatic victory at the death for the hosts but they were left frustrated.
Bundesliga
Frankfurt break into top four with 2-0 win over Cologne
The result left Wolfsburg fourth in the standings on goal difference, level on 39 points with Eintracht Frankfurt.
- Aubameyang bangs hat-trick as Arsenal survive Leeds revival
- West Brom hold Man Utd as vistors' title hopes grow
Gladbach stay in seventh, level on 33 points with Borussia Dortmund in sixth having failed to win any of their last three league games.
Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers
transfers
United, City and Chelsea battle for Haaland - Paper Round
Football
Dortmund lose ground on top four after rescuing draw