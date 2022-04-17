Bayern Munich are now one win from a tenth successive Bundesliga title after they sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory away against Arminia Bielefeld at the SchucoArena to deepen the home side’s relegation fears.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side took the lead after just ten minutes as Alphonso Davies’ ball from the left across the face of goal was met by Robert Lewandowski, but the final touch came off Bielefeld’s Jacob Laursen, who put the ball into his own net to give Bayern the advantage. The goal was confirmed after a VAR check.

Ad

Die Arminen then had the ball in the net shortly before half-time, as Masaya Okugawa latched onto a long ball from deep by Amos Pieper, before taking it over Tanguy Nianzou and chipping Manuel Neuer, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Champions League ‘No more excuses’ – What Villarreal loss means for Bayern and Nagelsmann 13/04/2022 AT 11:44

A head injury to Bielefeld’s Fabian Kunze saw six minutes added time at the end of the first half, and Bayern struck again just before the whistle was sounded, courtesy of Serge Gnabry.

Joshua Kimmich clipped in a fantastic ball from midfield towards the attacker, who finished well into the bottom corner beyond Stefan Ortega.

Bayern then sealed the win with five minutes to play, as Lewandowski’s cutback was finished by Jamal Musiala in the box after a clinical counter attack.

TALKING POINT - Title almost within reach for Bayern

FC Bayern Munich are now one win away from their tenth Bundesliga title in a row, and showed today that they were able to put their midweek disappointment against Villarreal behind them with a superb performance away from home against relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

There were a couple of standout performers this afternoon for the visitors, with Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry the pick of the bunch. Jamal Musiala's impressive second half cameo also gets an honourable mention.

Bayern can seal the crown in style next weekend, as they take on their closest rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon, with a sell-out crowd likely for that crucial match.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and Manuel Neuer (from left to right) - FC Bayern Image credit: Getty Images

The 26-year-old put in a superb display this afternoon for his side, and could've even scored a second goal, with one of his efforts in the second half going narrowly wide of the far post.

However, it was not just his goal threat that proved excellent today, it was his all round attacking game. Gnabry regularly ran at the Bielefeld defence down the right-hand side, causing them a lot of problems.

In addition to scoring Bayern's second of the game, Gnabry made four key passes, won three of his four tackles (75% success rate), and won an offensive aerial duel.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arminia Bielefeld: Ortega 6, Ramos 6, Pieper 6, Nilsson 6, Laursen 5, Prietl 6, Kunze 6, Okugawa 6, Serra 6, Schopf 6, Wimmer 7. Subs: Bello 6, Vasiladis 6, Castro 6., Hack 6.

FC Bayern: Neuer 7, Upamecano 7, Nianzou 6, Pavard 7, Davies 8, Goretzka 7, Kimmich 8, Gnabry 9, Sabitzer 6, Muller 6, Lewandowski 7. Subs: Stanisic 6, Musiala 8, Sane 6, Vidovic 6, Choupo-Moting 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ - NOT OVER THE LINE! - Lewandowski goes agonisingly close for the away side! His header bounces off the bar and does not cross the line on the rebound! Gnabry whips in a ball for the Polish striker at the far post, and he plants a strong header beyond Ortega, but it does not cross the line!

10’ - OWN GOAL! (Jacob Laursen) - After a potential offside initially ruled this goal out, the referee overturns his decision with the help of VAR and Bayern lead courtesy of an own goal! Kimmich clips a ball diagonally for Davies, whose run was just onside. He cuts it back for Lewandowski in the box, but the ball comes off Laursen and into the back of the net. Lewandowski will surely claim it though.

43’ - NO GOAL! - Bielefeld have the ball in the net! But it is ruled out for offside! That was a very close call. Arminia go route one, with Pieper clipping a ball from right-back all the way for Okugawa in Bayern's third of the pitch. It is very poor defending for Nianzou, who allows the Japanese midfielder to clip the ball over him before he chips Neuer, who was off his line.

45+8’ - GOAL! (Serge Gnabry) - After initially being ruled out for offside, the decision is reversed by VAR! Kimmich clips a fantastic long pass from deep into the path of Gnabry, who is being played onside by Bello, and the attacker finishes brilliantly into the bottom corner from an angle to double Bayern's advantage just before half-time.

KEY STATS

Arminia Bielefeld have now lost six of their last seven Bundesliga games (L6, D1), and are now without a win since 19 February.

That was Bayern Munich's 11th away win of the Bundesliga season (W11, L2, D2) and their 14th victory out of their last 18 in the league.

Champions League Villarreal shock Bayern to reach semis thanks to Chukwueze's late strike 12/04/2022 AT 18:02