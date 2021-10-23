It was all too easy for Borussia Dortmund as they overcame Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 at the SchucoArena.

Goals from Emre Can from the penalty spot and a screamer from Mats Hummels on the stroke of half time were enough to down the struggling hosts, who had put up a valiant fight for half an hour.

Bielefeld played out of their skins in the opening exchanges, attacking their visitors with fierce challenges, direct passing and running, and neat interplay in the channels, with positional rotation coming from Edmilson Fernandes and Alessandro Schopf.

They could have, and perhaps should have, been ahead on 18 minutes when Janni Serra exploited a heavy touch from Marin Pongrancic, and as he bore down on goal, Manuel Akanji was alert to rid Dortmund of the danger temporarily, and Hummels was alive to the situation to stop Robin Hack from nodding into an unguarded net.

They perhaps didn't create the chances they should have done from their pressure and dominance in the opening moments, and it cost them dear.

Against the run of play, Donyell Malen was felled by Cedric Brunner, with Can dispatching the spot kick to put die Schwarzgelben in front, and undeservedly so on the balance of play.

That goal was cruel on the home side - and it took the wind out of their sails; they lost their heads and their coolness, and when a ricochet from a Thorgan Hazard corner came out to Hummels, no-one knew that the centre-back would score a volley like that, right in the corner giving Stefan Ortega no chance whatsoever.

It was three after the break: Jude Bellingham - who else - wrote himself onto the scoresheet with an incredible mazy run and chip to kill of the strugglers, who were never able to really get going again after the initial knockdown of the first goal.

Fabian Klos scored a consolation penalty after a tricky run from substitute Patrick Wimmer caught Hummels in a tangle, but it wasn't to be for the Blue Bandits as Dortmund closed out the three points.

Marco Rose's men march on relentlessly; they remain second in the Bundesliga, one point behind reigning champions Bayern Munich, and if they can perform like this without talismanic striker Erling Haaland, just imagine what they could be like with him.

