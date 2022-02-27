Substitute Noah Sarenren Bazee denied Borussia Dortmund all three points at Augsburg, putting their title chances on life support.

Thorgan Hazard put Dortmund in front ten minutes before the break with a strong low drive after a weaving run, and for much of the game the lead was not really challenged.

Dortmund did not create too many chances but did face an in-form goalkeeper in Rafal Gikiewicz who made good stops from Mahmoud Dahoud and Donyell Malen.

Bazee came off the bench 20 minutes from time and immediately looked a threat, having a shot on goal blocked by Mats Hummels within a minute and then being on hand to nod home from close range 12 minutes from time.

The result leaves Dortmund eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, while Augsburg climb out of the bottom three on goal difference.

TALKING POINT

Bellingham frustration a good thing? Interviewing Wayne Rooney last week, Ben Foster suggested that the anger within Wayne Rooney was his best quality. We have seen Jude Bellingham rightly be criticised for the mouthful he gave Nico Schulz for a poor pass against Rangers and again the red midst came down in the first half. This time it was mat himself, for not getting a shot away and allowing a defender to tackle him, leading him to punch the ground in frustration and then pick up a booking for a silly foul in the closing minutes. What this does show is the high standards he has of himself and his team-mates, very much in the mould of the golden age of Premier League midfielders he will be too young to remember. His skills on the ball are ridiculous and if these are allied with a Roy Keane-like drive, the sky really is the limit with his potential.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) - There was not a great deal of quality in the match, but most good play for the visitors involved their right-sided forward. He will always live in the shadow of his brother but the weaving run and perfect finish was easily worthy of peak Eden.

PLAYER RATING

Augsburg: Gikiewicz 7; Oxford 7, Gouweleeuw 6, Uduokhai 6; Pedersen 6, Maier 7, Dorsch 6, Caligiuri 6, Pepi 6, Vargas 6; Gregoritsch 5.

Subs: Gruezo 7, Niederlechner 6, Iago 6, Bazee 7.

Dortmund: Kobel 6, Emre Can 6, Hummels 6, Pongracic 5; Guerreiro 6, Dahoud 6, Witsel 6; Hazard 7*, Bellingham 6, Brandt 6, Malen 6.

Sub: Wolf 6, Moukoko 6, Reiner 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

35' GOAL FOR DORTMUND! And a fantastic one from Hazard. He received the ball in the right hand side of the penalty area from Dahoud and then weaved his way around two challenges and then drives home inside the far post.

52' Fantastic save! Malen looks to curl an effort into the far top corner but Gikiewicz stretches up to tip the effort away.

70' Hummels with a crucial block! Kobel gave the ball away to Bazee whose shot is blocked by the German international.

78' GOAL FOR AUGSBURG! Bazee heads home from close range to bring the home side level. Bazee started the move driving to the edge of the area and then Iago clipped a ball into the box leading to Maier inadvertently with a scuffed shot setting the substitute up perfectly to nod home.

KEY STAT

1 - Dortmund have won just one of their last four games at Augsburg.

