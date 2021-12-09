Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until the New Year with a lung problem.

The German international tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago and has not figured for Julian Nagelsmann's side since November 6, when he was deemed a close contact of someone with the virus.

Bayern have now revealed that he remains unable to train and will not play again in 2021.

"I'm doing fine but due to slight infiltrations in the lung, I'm not able to be back in full training currently," Kimmich said.

"I'll undergo rehab training and can hardly wait to be back completely in January."

Kimmich revealed in October that he had not yet had a vaccine, citing concerns over the lack of long-term studies into the jabs.

Though telling Sky Sports that there was a "very good chance" he would be vaccinated in time, Kimmich said that he had "concerns".

His teammate Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has similarly revealed that he has not yet been jabbed and also remains out after his own positive test at a similar time to that of Kimmich.

The forward has now tested negative but manager Nagelsmann revealed that he is still being affected by the coronavirus.

"With [Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting], the after-effects of his Corona infection are such that we’ll wait a week before his next check and then we’ll decide if he can deal with more.

"He is, of course, negative now but still has problems that wouldn’t allow a premature return to training.”

Bayern Munich have three more games before the end of the year, closing 2021 against VfL Wolfsburg on Friday 17 December before the Bundesliga's winter break.

The German champions cruised past Barcelona to progress as group winners from Champions League Group E with a perfect six wins from six games, conceding only thrice and scoring 22 times.

Nagelsmann's side also top the Bundesliga after 14 games.

