It was vintage Bayern Munich as they steamrollered lowly Hertha Berlin 5-0 on a rainy afternoon at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and yet another hat-trick from talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski were enough to take what would turn out to be a very easy three points for the defending Bundesliga champions, as they compounded Hertha to their third successive defeat, leaving them pointless from their first three league games.

It was the visitors who had the first glimpses of goal - Davie Selke with two sights in the first five minutes, firstly leaping on to a poor Leon Goretzka pass, and the second a fierce volley from over his shoulder after a nice clipped ball over the top from Lucas Tousart, but neither shot worried Manuel Neuer.

Champions League City vs PSG, Manchester United vs Villarreal: Champions League dates confirmed A DAY AGO

Bayern would punish Selke's profligacy: taking the lead on 6 minutes, carving their visitors open, and a dummy from Lewandowski helped the ball on its way towards Muller at the far post, who had the easy job to put the hosts a goal to the good.

The second goal was classic Lewandowski: on the end of a lovely curling Serge Gnabry cross, rattling the crossbar with his initial header, but following in with his poacher-like instincts to double the tally.

It was three four minutes after the restart - Jamal Musiala curling a sumptuous finish beyond the helpless Alexander Schwolow as Bayern threatened to run riot.

Lewandowski doubled his own personal tally with 20 minutes to go - latching onto a Leroy Sane pull-back for 4-0.

It was the great man at the triple with six minutes to go - profiting from a good knock down by young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, pouncing on a guilt-edged, golden opportunity to take home another match ball.

Hertha didn't play badly at all - they went after the hosts out of possession, trying everything they could to win the ball high up the pitch in the press, but their quality was much below that of the Bavarians, who climb to joint top of the table on 7 points with this win.

Bayern celebrate Muller's goal Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - LEAD LEWANDOWSKI, BUT THE BACKING SINGERS INSTRUMENTAL

All the plaudits will go to Robert Lewandowski after another brilliant Bundesliga hat-trick, but it would be harsh not to give all the Bayern players a mention after a complete team performance.

To a man, everyone was on-song as they slaughtered a struggling Hertha side. Joshua Kimmich was the deep-lying orchestrator, controlling the tempo of the game, spraying unbelievable pass after unbelievable pass, with Goretzka improving after his early mistake to run the midfield with his energy, physical and aerial threats.

Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry terrorised both Max Mittelstadt and Deyo Zeefuik down the flanks, and Thomas Muller was classy as ever in finding pockets to operate in cleverly.

The backline was solid: Niklas Sule brought the ball out confidently, whilst Dayot Upamecano looked Rolls Royce-like as the visiting strikers struggled to give the Bayern central defenders a challenge. Young Josip Stanisic impressed on the right, whilst Alphonso Davies offered impetus and attacking thrust as usual down the left flank.

Manuel Neuer's clean sheet was kept intact, and the veteran made crucial saves when he was called upon.

An overall fabulous team display.

Robert Lewandowski a encore été grandiose pour permettre au Bayern de s'imposer face au Hertha Berlin - 28 août 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 7, Stanisic 7, Upamecano 7, Sule 7, Davies 7, Kimmich 8, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 8, Musiala 8, Muller 8, Lewandowski 9, Nianzou 7, Sane 7, C-Moting 6, Coman 6, Sarr 6.

Hertha: Schwolow 6, Zeefuik 6, Boyata 5, Stark 7, Mittelstadt 6, Tousart 6, Ascacibar 6, Serdar 7, Jovetic 6, Selke 6, Lukebakio 6, Dilrosun 6, Richter 6, Belfodil 7, Klunter 6, Darida 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI, BAYERN MUNICH

Who else?

The Polish international joined the 300 club for Bundesliga goals in style with yet anothetr domestic hat-trick, terrorising the visiting centre-backs not just with his goalscoring, but his presence in and around the box, linking play with his back to goal, pressing from the front in an exemplary manner.

He nearly turned provider for Musiala after a lovely reverse through ball, but the youngster couldn't find a finish as Lewandowski walked away assist-less.

World class.

KEY MOMENTS

3': Ooh, sloppy pass from Goretzka, Selke is clean through here... but it's a poor finish and Neuer holds comfortably. But complacency early on from Bayern.

6': GOAL!!! There's 1-0 Bayern. Carving their visitors apart, Gnabry slalomed through three bodies, fed Alphonso Davies, supported by Musiala, and he had the awareness to pick out Muller via a Lewandowski dummy. An easy finish for the Bayern stalwart.

35': GOAL! It was Lukebakio's mistake running into trouble that gave the ball away, Goretzka drove through the centre of the park, found Gnabry on the right, and his inswinging cross is turned in at the second time of asking by Lewandowski after his initial header rattled the bar.

49': GOAL!!! Bayern start the second half as they started the first - an early goal. This time it's Musiala. Muller robbed Zeefuik, fed the young starlet, and bent the ball beautifully beyond Alex Schwolow to make it three.

70': GOAL!! Lewandowski again. Fabulous play yet again down the left, Sane and Muller working well, and the former Man City winger slides it across for an easy finish for the Pole.

84': GOAL! For heaven's sake. Another hat-trick. That's all I have to say. Profitting off a ncie knock down by Nianzou, and he nods home for five.

KEY STAT

DFB-Pokal Choupo Moting scores four goals as Bayern hit 12 in Bremer SV rout 25/08/2021 AT 20:30