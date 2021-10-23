Robert Lewandowski's brilliant goal helped Bayern Munich comfortably overcome Hoffenheim and consolidate their place at the top of Bundesliga.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann was absent from the touchline against his former club after testing positive for Covid-19, with assistant coach Dino Toppmoller standing in.

Lewandowski somehow failed to score from six yards out as Bayern came flying out of the traps, but Serge Gnabry finally gave the hosts lift-off in the 16th-minute when he finished a fine team move, moments after he had a goal disallowed by VAR.

The Poland international would make amends when he doubled their advantage with a special strike from 25 yards in the 30th-minute - it was his 10th league goal of the season.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Baumann kept his side in the game when he repelled Lewandowski at point-blank range just before half-time.

After Bayern put five past Leverkusen last weekend, the signs looked ominous for Hoffenheim, and having toiled for much of the half, the hosts added two more in the last 10 minutes as substitutes Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman marked their cameos with late goals.

There was still time for Lewandowski to make it a hat-trick of missed gilt-edged opportunities as he blazed over the bar after rounding the Hoffenheim goalkeeper.

The Bavarians remain top of the Bundesliga table after nine games with 22 points from a possible 27, one point ahead of second-placed Dortmund, who won 3-1 at Arminia Bielefeld.

TALKING POINT - Bayern once again demonstrate scary strength in depth

Today was another reminder of Bayern's scary strength in depth. His wonder strike aside, Lewandowski didn't have the best of days in front of goal, but Nagelsmann - who was sending instructions to his coaches from his kitchen - would have nothing to fear as his supporting cast stepped up, allowing the Bundesliga champions to chalk up an emphatic win that slightly flattered their performance.

Gnabry continued his rich vein of goalscoring form with his sixth league strike of the season. Having been afforded to rest some key players ahead of a packed schedule, Choupo-Moting and Coman came off the bench to kill off Hoffenheim's hopes after the visitors had provided a considerable threat after the restart.

Ultimately, it was another productive day for the Bavarians, who have now won three successive league games as they continue to lead the way in the early Bundesliga table.

