Borussia Dortmund have sacked Marco Rose after just one season in charge of the club.

Rose inherited the reigns at Signal Iduna Park last summer but could not win any silverware during the 2021/22 season.

They were hot on the heels of Bayern Munich in the race for the Bundesliga title, but defeats to Bayern, Leipzig and Bochum derailed their title challenge in the latter months of the season.

They eventually finished eight points adrift of Bayern, who won their 10th consecutive title.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement: "The day was not an easy one for all of us, as we have all held each other in high regard and continue to do so. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we were forced to conclude that we did not achieve the maximum possible in many areas."

Rose added: "Despite a difficult season with many uncertainties, I was convinced by our path. During our discussion, I developed the impression there was no longer a 100 percent conviction among all those responsible. We therefore ultimately decided together to end the cooperation."

Rose grabbed headlines in the 2019/2020 season as he took Borussia Monchengladbach to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

He had also impressed during his time in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, but more was expected of him at Dortmund with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Marco Reus at his disposal.

View from Germany

Eurosport Germany's Florian Bogner: "At first glance it’s out of the blue. Second glance, not so much. The performances were inconsistent and everything Rose proposed didn’t fall into place, i.e. an attractive Jurgen Klopp 2.0 style of football.

"The idea was this season would be a learning experience and then next season it would kick in. So that’s why it’s a surprise that they parted ways so early.

“A lot of players didn’t develop particularly well under him. There was a lot of complaining that they were unable to compete, when they should have been.

“You can see a lot of jobs opening up in the Bundesliga. He’s the fifth coach who has parted directly after the last matchday – so in a week five of 18 are gone!"

