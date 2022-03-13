Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on Bayern Munich to seven points as Marco Rose’s side secured their third victory in four Bundesliga games with a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld at Signal Iduna Park.

BVB got up and running with 20 minutes on the clock as Marius Wolf’s tap-in finish rounded off a fantastic team move to give Dortmund the lead.

Ad

The hosts could have had a chance to go 2-0 up in the first half as they were initially awarded a penalty for a handball by Robin Hack in the box, but after consulting VAR, the referee overturned his original decision.

Transfers City 'have deal in place' to sign Haaland from Dortmund - report YESTERDAY AT 22:47

The closest Dortmund came in the second half to doubling their advantage was through Donyell Malen, as the Dutchman’s powerful shot from the edge of the area smacked against the crossbar.

Dortmund held on to secure their 11th home league win of the season.

Arminia Bielefeld, on the other hand, suffer their third successive Bundesliga defeat.

More to follow

Premier League Newcastle join chase for Rudiger - Paper Round 08/03/2022 AT 22:58