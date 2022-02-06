Borussia Dortmund suffered a massive blow in the Bundesliga title race after suffering a damning 5-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park, in a game which saw four first-half goals.

Gerardo Seoane’s side took the lead in the 8th minute courtesy of a shocking mistake by Dan-Axel Zagadou, which eventually led to Manuel Akanji turning the ball into his own net.

Dortmund were level just four minutes later, as Julian Brandt’s free-kick was turned into the Leverkusen net by Jeremie Frimpong to give the game its second own goal.

Then, seven minutes of madness for Dortmund saw them concede twice. Leverkusen finished off a precise counter attack for the first, as Florian Wirtz rounded off a superb break to score an easy tap-in in the 20th minute.

Then, just minutes later, Robert Anrich added Leverkusen’s third with a sweetly struck free-kick into the bottom corner from 20-yards out.

Dortmund’s misery was compounded further just eight minutes into the second half, as Jonathan Tah scored a fantastic volley from inside the area.

Leverkusen may have eased off the scoring for much of the second period but complete the rout with two minutes to play when Jeremie Frimpong crossed the ball on the break, and Moussa Diaby slotted in from inside the box.

Steffan Tigges tapped in a stoppage time consolation for the home side.

