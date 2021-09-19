Erling Haaland netted an outrageous lob as Borussia Dortmund recorded a 4-2 victory over Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park to move second in the early Bundesliga table.

Raphael Guerreiro set the early tempo with a splendid effort from an improbable angle with just eight minutes on the clock.

Fresh from netting in the 2-1 victory over Besiktas on Wednesday night, Haaland doubled Dortmund's advantage with a bullet header to give them a comfortable lead at the break.

Seven minutes after the restart, Dortmund scored their third. The brilliant Jude Bellingham found Marco Reus on the overlap and his cross was turned into his own net by former Schalke defender Marvin Friedrich.

Despite being outplayed, Union Berlin were handed a lifeline with more than half an hour still to play when Max Kruse converted from the penalty spot after Alex Witsel fouled Kevin Behrens.

Substitute Andreas Voglsammer's header reduced the deficit further in the 81st-minute to leave Dortmund nerves jangling, but Haaland - with his seventh league of the season - made sure of the points with a magical lob that will be played on repeat for weeks to come.

Marco Reus struck the post with a free-kick as Dortmund finished with a flourish and Haaland almost sealed his hat-trick in the most spectacular backheeled volley that deflected just wide.

The victory means Dortmund have recorded 13 points from a possible 16 - just one behind Bayern Munich.

TALKING POINT - Haaland takes centre stage

Anything Robert Lewandowski can do, Haaland can do better - or at least match it. Having watched his arch nemesis score his seventh league goal in the 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum on Saturday, the Norwegian was clearly in the mood to inflict pain on Union Berlin and was geeing up his team mates even before kick-off.

Strangely, the Norwegian was not involved in large parts of the game, but he's not the kind of player who needs multiple chances. Quite the opposite, in fact. Including goals on the international stage, Haaland now has 14 for the season - and there are still 10 days left in September. In total, Haaland now has 68 goals in 67 games for Dortmund which are breathtaking figures. He has seven already in the league, level - of course - with Lewandowski. At the age of 21, this is the remarkable standard he is already setting.

As a team, Dortmund have now scored at least once in 37 consecutive league games, and this season alone they have netted 17 in just five Bundesliga outings. Defensive frailties remain a huge concern, but if Marco Rose can find the right balance, BVB will be challenging for honours at the business end of the season.

