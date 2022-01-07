A depleted Bayern Munich side were shocked at home by Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

All seemed in control when the hosts went in front after 18 minutes from a typical Thomas Muller to Robert Lewandowski pass ending with the requisite perfect touch and finish.

The game turned on its head in four minutes around the half hour mark. First Niklas Suele could only half-clear a ball into the path of Florian Neihaus who gleefully slotted home under Sven Ulreich's leg.

Soon afterwards they were in front when Stefan Lainer met Luca Netz's corner with a flicked header which Ulreich could only parry into the net.

Lewandowski hit the post and bar after this point but Gladbach held on for their fourth victory in six games against Bayern.

