Bayern Munich scored two second-half goals to come from behind and edge past brave Mainz to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to six points.

The visitors started the game full of confidence and moments after they had a strong case for a penalty dismissed, Karim Onisiwo headed them into a 21st-minute lead from Jonathan Burkardt's cross. It was no less than they deserved.

Mainz were not happy to rest on their laurels as they continued to play on the front foot and apply pressure on the Bavarians.

However, Julian Nagelsmann's side could have drawn level on the stroke of half-time when Robin Zentner's poor attempt at a punch fell at the feet of Kingsley Coman but his volley was blocked on the line by Alexander Hack.

Bayern Munich raced out of the traps after the restart and Coman should have levelled the scores when he was left unmarked to meet a cross from the left flank but could only head straight at Zentner.

After a couple of close calls, the Frenchman eventually restored parity moments later, latching onto Corentin Tolisso's raking pass before squeezing the ball between the legs of the goalkeeper.

From that moment on, it felt inevitable Bayern would go on to win the game and the decisive goal arrived in the 74th-minute when the excellent Jamal Musiala rifled a superb low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The victory - Nagelsmann's 100th of his Bundesliga managerial career - extends Bayern Munich's lead atop of the table to six points after Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum.

TALKING POINT - Bayern recover from sluggish start to extend lead at top

After a great few days in which they defeated Dortmund and brushed aside Barcelona, Bayern Munich appeared to be struggling with a hangover in the opening 45 minutes as they deservedly trailed at the break. However, whatever Nagelsmann said at the break clearly worked as Bayern regained focus after the restart, pressed much more intensely and passed the ball around much quicker.

The Bavarians got their reward thanks to goals from Coman and Musiala - the latter who will, rightly, take the headlines. The former Chelsea academy player is only 18 but this was another top-class performance that belies his age, and the that he has added a serious goalscoring threat to his game makes him a serious contender to keep his place when all of Bayern's big-hitters return.

It was far from vintage Bayern but after a taxing week they will be relieved to take all three points and in a potential banana-skin fixture.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Tasked with the responsibility of playing in Bayern's midfield in the absence of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, Musiala has shown huge maturity and appears to be improving with every game that passes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Hernandez 5, Upamecano 6, Pavard 6, Davies 6, Tolisso 7, Musiala 8*, Coman 8, Sane 5, Muller 6, Lewandowski 5.. subs: Sule 5, Nianzou N/A, Roca 5, Gnabry 5.

Mainz: Zentner 7, Niakhate 6, Hack 7, Bell 7, Martin 7, Stach 6, Widmer 6, Lee 6, Barreiro 6, Onisiwo 7, Burkardt 7.. subs: Boetius 5, Stoger N/A, Tauer N/A, Nebel 5, Ingvartsen 5.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 0-1 Mainz (Karim Onisiwo): Believe it or not, this has been coming! Martin races down the left channel and finds Burkardt. He holds off the challenge of Hernandez and stands up a cross for Oniswio in the middle. He attacks it with his head, leaving Neuer with no chance! Mainz are ahead!

44' - Close! A mistake by Mainz's goalkeeper Zentner - but the visitors get away with it! He comes off his line in an attempt to punch clear a cross but it drops to Coman who has the goal at his mercy... but Hack bails his team mate out with a great block!

50' - Bayern should be level! Coman is left unmarked but again Zentner barely has to move to make the save!

53' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Mainz (Kingsley Coman): Coman makes no mistake this time! For the first time this afternoon, Mainz switch off defensively as the Frenchman races in behind to latch onto Tolisso's raking pass and squeezes it between the legs of the goalkeeper.

74' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Mainz (Jamal Musiala): That felt inevitable! Musiala gives Bayern the lead for the first time this afternoon with a really well taken goal. His first touch takes his marker out of the game before he rifles a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

