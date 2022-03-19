Bayern Munich’s title charge continues as they beat Union Berlin 4-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich haven’t had the best league results as of late, but that didn’t stop them from beating a Union Berlin side fighting for a European spot, leaving them seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

The win now puts pressure on Borussia Dortmund, who have a game in hand, to win tomorrow.

Despite some early chances from Union Berlin, who were able to force some errors from Bayern’s backline, the hosts had one thing the visitors did not: the ability to finish.

The first goal was a fantastic shot from left-winger Kingsley Coman, who was able to beat Andreas Luthe with a classic ‘cut-inside and shoot’ technique, scoring his fifth goal of the season in the league.

Bayern’s second came from a corner, with Union Berlin were lacking defensively, which allowed Tanguy Nianzou to tower over everyone else and score a fantastic header and his first ever Bundesliga goal in only his second start.

The third came just on the brink of half-time, with Robert Lewandowski scoring from the spot after being brought down in the box by Andreas Luthe, after Paul Jackel’s header was mistimed.

The Polish striker scored a simple tap-in for Bayern’s fourth with a pass across the box from Jamal Musiala right after half-time.

The brace means that Lewandowski has now scored 31 league goals this season, as he continues to cement himself as an all-time Bundesliga great.

Bayern Munich’s next match will be away to SC Freiburg before they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Union Berlin, who are now in eighth, will hope to bounce back against Koln, who sit in seventh, only a point separating the two, as the fight for Europe continues.







TALKING POINT: BAYERN BACK ON TRACK

Things were looking a bit shaky for this Bayern side after two back to back draws in the league. A strong performance was needed today to ensure that their lead over Borussia Dortmund still remained strong.

Despite looking shaky at times, this performance is certainly an improvement on the matches against 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Nagelsmann will mostly take pleasure in the fact that his side were able to get the job done despite playing a back four (a deviation on their regular back three), and quite early through the match, meaning he was able to rest a few key players in the second half.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: KINGSLEY COMAN

Robert Lewandowski may have scored a brace, but Kingsley Coman’s overall play just edged it, making him the player of the match. The winger’s strike came at a perfect time for Bayern, with the visitors constantly forcing some mistakes out of the host's backline, as it eased off the pressure a bit. He was involved in most of Bayern’s attacking play and has once again proven why he’s one of the best wingers in the world.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN: Neuer 8, Stanisic 7, Nianzou 7, Upamecano 7, Hernandez 8, Kimmich 7, Musiala 8, Coman 9, Muller 7, Sane 7, Lewandowski 9... Subs: Gnabry 6, Roca 7, Sabitzer 6, Tolisso 6, Choupo-Moting 6. /// UNION: Luthe 5, Jackel 6, Knoche 5, Baumgartl 6, Ryerson 7, Mohwald 6, Khedira 7, Haraguchi 6, Oczipka 8, Awoniyi 6, Becker 6... Subs: Schafer 6, Michel 6, Ujah 5, Voglsammer 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

16’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 1-0 UNION BERLIN: Bayern’s efforts of winning the ball back is rewarded as Coman puts the hosts in front. His goal is a classic ‘cut inside and shoot’ from just outside the box. Lots of pace on the ball means that Luthe can't get to it in time.

25’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 UNION BERLIN: The quality always comes through, and Bayern are just a different class. Unlike their opponents, they can actually take their chances. It's Nianzou who scores a header from a corner. He towers over the defender, and it's a great finish. This is his first goal in the Bundesliga, in only his second start.

45+1’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 3-0 UNION BERLIN: Jackel's header falls short leaving Lewa one on one with Luche, who collides with the striker. The ref almost immediately points to the spot and Fischer's head is in his hands as Lewa scores Bayern’s third just on the brink of half-time. Lewa has just scored his 30th league goal of the season, and it's going to take a miracle for the visitors to get back into this.

47’ - GOAL! BAYERN MUNICH 4-0 UNION BERLIN: Bayern are absolutely ruthless. They score a fourth moments after the second half starts, and who else but Lewandowski? Muller makes a direct vertical pass to Musiala who crosses it across the box for a simple tap in, giving Lewa a brace, and his 31st goal of the season.

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski becomes only the second player after Gerd Muller to score 30 goals in a single Bundesliga season for the fifth time.

This is the first time Union Berlin have lost four consecutive away matches in the Bundesliga.

