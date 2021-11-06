Bayern ended Freiburg’s unbeaten run and remained top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.

With Bayern’s 38 goals scored and Freiburg’s seven goals conceded, it was billed as the best attack against the best defence of the Bundesliga season.

But the opening exchanges went in favour of the visitors who came out the blocks fastest with a relentless pressing approach. Hunting in packs they forced the Bayern defence into a catalogue of mistakes.

This approach almost paid off when Niklas Süle’s poor clearance landed at the feet of Lucas Höler who charged toward the box, but chose to shoot from range rather than continue his run, as a result he dragged his shot wide of the post.

On 30 minutes the pendulum swung in favour of the hosts as Thomas Müller was gifted too much time and space to pick out Leon Goretzka who ghosted into the box, sweeping a simple finish past Mark Flekken to double his goal scoring tally of the season.

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich Image credit: Getty Images

The second half saw a spirited effort from Freiburg as they attempted to grab an equaliser, but as the game progressed Bayern controlled the tempo and eventually went two goals up through Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international slid the ball over the line at the back post, thanks to a clever flick on from Leroy Sané.

But there was late drama when Janik Haberer grabbed a late goal for Freiburg, but Bayern held on for all three points.

Over the course of 90 minutes Bayern showed their composure to see out what could have been a very tricky fixture.

Next up for Bayern is an away trip to take on struggling Augsburg, whilst Freiburg host Eintracht Frankfurt.

TALKING POINT: FREIBURG FAIRYTALE OVER

Coming into this game Freiburg had never won at Bayern in 21 visits. But this time round they had an impressive record to maintain, their unbeaten run which they shared with Napoli, Milan and Liverpool in the top five European leagues. Today they came up against an in form Bayern side that chasing a host a records themselves. Despite disappointing score line, visitors proved that if you get at the German champions you can cause them problems.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUCAS HÖLLER (FREIBURG)

An outstanding performance from the striker who's work rate deserved a goal. Time and again the number nine was found battling for the ball in defence, before driving forward to launch an attack. A tireless and unselfish player who is rare breed in the modern game.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Upamecano 6, Süle 6, Hernández 6, Davies 6, Kimmich 6, Goretzka 8, Coman 7, Müller 8, Sané 7, Lewandowski 8

Freiburg: Flekken 8, Gulde 6, Lienhart 6, Schlotterbeck 7, Eggestein 7, Höfler 6, Kübler 6, Günter 7, Jeong 6, Grifo 6, Höler 9, Haberer 6

KEY MOMENTS:

12’ - CHANCE! Höler shoots from the edge of the box after a poor clearance from Süle. The low driving effort just goes wide of the post.

21- SAVE! Sané drifts into the box and gets his shot away, but right foot just doesn't have the power that his left does

30’ - GOAL! 1-0 Bayern (Goretzka) - Bayern have taken their chance as Goretzka ghosts into the box and sweeps the ball past Flekken. It was that man Müller who provided the assist with an inch perfect pass. That's his 8th of the season

67’ - CHANCE! Just over from Goretzka who makes an excellent connection with his shot which brushes the bar. The ball bounced up so sweetly for the midfielder

72 - GOAL! 2-0 Bayern (Lewandowski) - The Polish international slides the ball over the line thanks to a clever flick on from Sané inside the box. The game now looks beyond the visitors

90'+3 GOAL! 2-1 Freiburg (Haberer) - It's game on, could the visitors rescue a point? Haberer get bit of luck as the ball bounces kindly in the path as he fires his shot past Neuer

KEY STATS:

FC Bayern München have scored 100 goals in the German Bundesliga in 2021 – a new club record - whilst only 1. FC Köln (101 in 1977) have ever scored more in a single calendar year in the competition

