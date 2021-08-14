Borussia Dortmund put their Jadon Sancho woes behind them as they returned to Bundesliga action with a bang, sweeping Eintracht Frankfurt aside 5-2 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Erling Haaland netted a brace on his return to league action, with Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna and Thorgan Hazard completing the scoring as the opening day turned into a routine rout for the hosts.

They would break the deadlock midway through the first half - captain Reus making the most of a classic Haaland dart, before Hazard did the same 11 minutes later.

Transfers 'He's a top player' - Bayern confirm interest in Haaland 09/08/2021 AT 13:19

Both goals would sandwich an unlikely equaliser for the visitors - Felix Passlack the guilty party - deflecting the ball unluckily beyond his own goalkeeper Kevin Trapp under close challenge from debutant striker Rafael Santos Borre.

Haaland and Reus would switch roles: the skipper turning provider this time, with the Norwegian starlet opening his account for the new Bundesliga campaign with a deft finish into the corner on 34 minutes.

Reus would have another of his chalked off: he had seized on a misreading of a situation from Trapp where the visiting goalkeeper attempted to prevent a corner, when in reality he would parry right into the path of the Dortmund midfielder, but VAR would rule the strike out with the whole ball crossing the byline before the intiial contact.

American youngster Gio Reyna finally added a fourth after the break; a lucky ricochet falling his way for him to tuck home, before Haaland scored his second, again provided by Reus. It was the same scary scene: Haaland bearing down on goal, tearing defences to shreds with his blistering pace, burning away from the three central defenders, and slotting coolly into the far corner off his weaker right foot.

Jens Petter Hauge added a late second for the away side, but did not detract from a fantastic start to the new season for Dortmund, after a difficult summer for them. Freiburg next week.

Borussia Dortmund ging gegen Frankfurt früh in Führung Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - JADON WHO?

They may well be hurting after the departure of one of their most important attacking talents, but £73 million and a 5-2 win later, it's as if Jadon Sancho never even happened.

Giovanni Reyna and Thorgan Hazard stepped up professionally to the plate, both getting on the scoresheet and terrorising both Frankfurt wing-backs Danny da Costa and Filip Kostic,, with Hazard's role down the right particularly important in pinning the Serbian back into his own half.

Both widemen linked up exceptionally with Marco Reus and Jude Bellingham as the free 8's, whilst Mo Dahoud orchestrated from deep.

Haaland was the glue to it all though, and steals the show with two goals and three assists.

Borussia Dortmund-Eintracht Frankfurt Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Kobel 6, Passlack 6, Akanji 6, Witsel 6, Schulz 7, Dahoud 7, Bellingham 7, Reyna 7, Reus 8, Hazard 8, Haaland 9, Malen 7, Delaney 6, Papadopoulos 6, Tigges 6.

Frankfurt: Trapp 6, Hasebe 5, Hinteregger 5, Ndicka 6, Da Costa 6, Sow 6, Ilsanker 5, Kostic 5, Barkok 5, Kamada 5, Borre 7, Lenz 6, Limpstrom 7, Hauge 7, Hrustic 6, Ache 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ERLING HAALAND, DORTMUND

Who else?

He was ruthless in front of goal, unselfish when he needed to be, turning provider for three of his side's five goals, scoring the other two himself to seal a 100% goal invovlement for the season.

He is the Schwarzgelben's talismanic figure, and his form and goalscoring prowess will be what they hang their hopes on in what could turn out to be a hugely exciting season for Dortmund.

KEY MOMENTS

23': GOAL! And there's the opener! Marco Reus slots Dortmund ahead, a fluid counter attack after Bellingham won the ball, Hasebe tried to hack down the onrushing Haaland, who found his captain Reus, who finished with aplomb. 1-0.

27': GOAL! Ohhhh! There's one we weren't expecting! Frankfurt are level, and it's an own goal! It started when Frankfurt won the ball high in midfield. the ball falls for Rafa Borre, and Passlack coming in for the last-ditch challenge can only deflect it beyond his own goalkeeper!

32': GOAL!!!! It's 2-1! Dortmund are back in front, a trademark counter attack, headed by Haaland, fed by Reus' deft flick, and Haaland's run is continued, and finished by Thorgan Hazard. Lovely goal.

34'; GOAL!!!! There's three! And guess who? Erling Haaland gets in on the act. Slipped through by a flicked Reus header, and he toes it ahead of the dawdling Ilsanker and charging down on Trapp's goal, finishing in style.

40': GOALLLL!!! It's four! Reus at the double! A horror moment for Kevin Trapp, as he tries to save the ball from going for a corner, but upon pawing it away from the byline, he can only parry into the path of Reus, who steers home from a tight angle. NO! The whole of the ball crossed the line before Trapp made contact, and the corner is given instead. Trapp's blushes are spared, and the score remains at 3-1.

58': GOAL! It's bouncing and ricocheting everywhere in the Frankfurt box, and it falls for Reyna! He's bundled it in, but is he offside? The flag is up... but they're checking it... and it stands! It's four.

71': GOAL! Haaland, is he on? He's in, he scores! Flag is up... here's the check...It does count!

86': GOAL! Debut goal, Jens Hauge! At the far post! Lovely cushoned header from Ache and Hauge prods home.

KEY STAT

Transfers United optimistic over Haaland signing - reports 01/08/2021 AT 08:13