Borussia Dortmund hammered Wolfsburg 6-1 with the help of a five goal first-half demolition.

The win all but confirms that Marco Rose’s side will play Champions League football next season and keeps their faint title hopes alive as they head to leaders Bayern Munich next weekend.

Wolfsburg fell apart conceding three goals within four minutes, including two from a set-piece, as 17-year-old debutant Tom Rothe opened the scoring followed by Axel Witsel and Manuel Akanji goals.

Emre Can made it four from long range and eventually the inevitable Erling Haaland netted twice either side of the break to end his five match scoring drought.

There was no clean sheet for BVB though as Ridle Baku got a late consolation.

