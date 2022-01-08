Borussia Dortmund produced a stunning 3-2 comeback win from two-goals down at Deutsche Bank Park to break Eintracht Frankfurt hearts.

Despite a quick start by Dortmund, which saw a long-range Thomas Meunier effort tipped onto the post within a minute, Frankfurt struck first after a quarter of an hour from a set-piece.

Filip Kostic’s delivery was tapped home by Rafael Santos Borre, despite Gregor Kobel’s best efforts to keep it out.

Borre got his brace less than ten minutes later, finishing well into the bottom-left corner.

Dortmund almost hit back at the end of the first-half. Marco Reus’s corner was met by Mats Hummels, but Kevin Trapp made a fine stop, before Donyell Malen smacked the rebound against the post.

The visitors eventually got their teeth into it with twenty minutes to go, as substitute Thorgan Hazard finished well from inside the box.

Jude Bellingham equalised for the visitors with three minutes to go, heading in Thomas Meunier’s cross to get Dortmund back level.

A famous victory was sealed by Mahmoud Dahoud in the 89th minute, as the midfielder’s long-range effort found the bottom corner.

TALKING POINT - Dortmund turn on style in second half

At half-time, Frankfurt were almost out of sight, capitalising on poor mistakes from Dortmund, and causing problems in transition - especially in wide areas. Despite dominating possession in the first-half, clear-cut chances proved hard to fashion for the most part for Marco Rose's side.

Whether it proved to be down to complacency or not, Frankfurt did not have the same intensity about them in the second half, but Dortmund continued to push, with the majority of the team turning on the style when Marco Rose needed it the most.

This was demonstrated by their expected goals output. At half-time, Dortmund's xG value was below 1.0, compared to 2.35 at full-time, which showed there were a number of good goal-scoring chances created in the second half.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Rafael Santos Borre

The Colombian's excellent brace in the first half proved to be in vain, as Eintracht Frankfurt had the win snatched from their grasp late on.

Despite the result, Borre's performance was superb, as the forward consistently found himself in the right place at the right time to capitalise. Finding the net twice from the only two shots he had during the course of the game showed that he was clinical in front of goal.

Borre now has six goal contributions in his last four league games for Frankfurt (three goals, three assists).

PLAYER RATINGS

Frankfurt: Trapp 7, Tuta 6, Hinteregger 6, Ndicka 7, Chandler 6, Rode 7, Hrustic 6, Kostic 8, Kamada 6, Lindstrom 7, Borre 9. Subs: Paciencia 6, Lammers 5, Hasebe 6, Jakic 6.

Dortmund: Kobel 6, Meunier 7, Can 7, Hummels 7, Guerrero 6, Brandt 6, Dahoud 7, Bellingham 7, Reus 7, Haaland 7, Malen 7. Subs: Hazard 7, Witsel 6.

KEY MOMENTS

1’ - POST! - Almost the perfect start from Dortmund! Mats Hummels clips a long ball forward for an on-rushing Thomas Meunier on the right, and he hits one true aiming for the top-left corner, and Trapp just about gets his fingertips on it to deflect the shot onto the upright!

16’ - GOAL! - Frankfurt strike from a free-kick! Borre is on target! Kostic delivers a nice ball into the box, and Borre is there to tap it beyond Kobel - despite the Dortmund stopper getting a touch on it, the ball trickles into his net and the home side have the advantage!

45+1’ - OFF THE POST! Reus delivers in a corner to the back post, but Trapp makes a brilliant stop to deny Hummels scoring from a header - but the rebound falls to Malen, but his shot from a couple of yards out smacks the upright and goes out of play! What a chance!

87’ - GOAL! - Dortmund are level! Meunier's cross is headed in at the far post by Jude Bellingham!

89’ - DORTMUND WIN IT! - Mahmoud Dahoud’s long-range strike goes into the bottom corner! They have done it!

KEY STATS

- Borussia Dortmund have won a Bundesliga match after trailing by two or more goals for the first time in almost two years, having previously done so in January 2020 in their 5-3 win over Augsburg.

- Rafael Santos Borre now has six goal contributions for Frankfurt in his last four league games.

- It is just Eintracht's second defeat in twelve games in all competitions.

