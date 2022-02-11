RB Leipzig moved up into the Champions League spots after they beat FC Koln 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena to leapfrog tonight’s visitors in the table.

Leipzig were awarded a free-kick after Dani Olmo drew a foul on the edge of the penalty box. Christopher Nkunku stepped over the ball, and steered it beyond Schwabe into the top right corner.

Ad

The host’s doubled their lead shortly after half time. Olmo picked up the ball in a central position 30 yards from goal as Koln invited Leipzig pressure, and arrowed his effort low to the goalkeeper’s left, who was well beaten.

Bundesliga Bayern fend off spirited Leipzig to move nine points clear 05/02/2022 AT 16:31

Less than three minutes later the host’s had their third and it was game over for Koln. Leipzig had looked threatening on the counter-attack all night and when Olmo broke forward on the left flank, Leipzig had players queuing up in the box to dispatch the cross and it was Angelino who finished the move this time.

Koln managed to find a consolation through Tim Lemperle in stoppage time, but Leipzig saw out the win and progress to fourth in the Bundesliga table.

TALKING POINT - LEIPZIG IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SPOTS

They started the night in seventh and one point behind Koln, but a win saw them rise above tonight’s opponents and FC Union Berlin into fourth. Despite battling relegation last campaign, Koln have been on good form this season accumulating 32 points in 21 games, but it was too easy for Leipzig on the night who picked them apart with ease.

By the end of the weekend Leipzig could well be out of the Champions League spots again, but they’ve managed to get the points on the board for now and are in a good position going into the business end of the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (RB LEIPZIG)

What a talent this man is. He’s registered 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions so far this season, and tonight’s effort may be his best of the lot. His free-kick was in a dangerous, but difficult position. It was right on the edge of the box, which can be tricky to get the ball up-and-over the wall with such little room to execute, but he managed it splendidly, guiding the ball into the top corner.

He looked dangerous all night, and was the brightest spark in an impressive Leipzig front line.

MATCH RATINGS

RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi 6, Angelino7, Orban 6, Haidara6, Klostermann 6, Nkunku 8, Olmo 8, Laimer 7, Gvardiol 7, Silva 7, Henrichs 6.

Subs: Simakan 5, Poulsen 6, Forsberg 6, Szoboszlai 6, Mukiele N/A

FC KOLN: Schwabe 5, Schmitz 5, Hubers 6, Ozcan 6, Andersson 6, Kainz 5, Hector 5, Kilian 6, Duda 7, Skhiri 6, Thielmann 7

Subs: Ljubicic 5, Uth 6, Schindler 6, Lemperle 7, Ostrak N/A

Leipzig players celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 1-0 FC KOLN (NKUNKU): That is fantastic. Leipzig are awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Olmo draws a foul, and Nkunku guides the ball into the top right corner.

54’ - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 2-0 FC KOLN (OLMO): Leipzig have a second, and it's another cracker! Olmo picks the ball up in a central position roughly 30 yards from goal, and arrows his ball into the bottom left corner.

57’ - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 3-0 FC KOLN (ANGELINO): Game, set, match! Leipzig have blown Koln away in the last few minutes. It's the counter attack the visitor's had to be aware of, and they completely crumbled when it came. Olmo broke away on the left hand side, and Leipzig had players queing up to put the ball in the net, Angelino with the honours this time.

90’+1 - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 3-1 KOLN (LEMPERLE): It will only be a consolation, but it's a great header from a corner.

KEY STAT

RB Leipzig v FC Koln is the sixth game in a row in all competitions in which RB Leipzig scored two goals or more

Champions League Walker given three match European ban after Leipzig red card 28/01/2022 AT 16:08