Bochum upset the Bundesliga balance as they held Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw in a hotly-contested Revierderby.

Sebastian Polter's 40th minute penalty was enough for the mid-tablers to snatch a point off die Borussen, as unfavourable decisions and a lack of clinical finishing was the reason that Marco Rose's men didn't take home all three points.

The manager of the visiting side served a touchline ban and watched from on high after his dismissal in the previous game against Bayern Munich, and he will have cause for complaint with the officiating again as die Schwarzgelben found themselves on the receiving end of a dubious disallowed goal; Marius Wolf's drilled equaliser ruled out after Jude Bellingham was adjudged to have been offside.

But Dortmund can't just blame the referee: they were profligate in front of goal, with Bellingham and Erling Haaland both squandering guilt-edged, golden opportunities to put the away side ahead in the first half before the hosts snatched an unlikely lead against the run of play.

Super sub Julian Brandt tucked away an equaliser five minutes from time to give Dortmund the equaliser their pressure and attacking intent had deserved, with Haaland and Reus the architects in carving their stubborn opponents apart at last.

Manuel Riemann made a crucial save from Bellingham early to build the foundations of a strong and study defensive performance from Thomas Reis' side: they clung on and defended for their lives in the closing stages to eke out a crucial point for them, but really denting Dortmund's title hopes as they dropped two more points on Bayern Munich at the summit.

More details to follow

