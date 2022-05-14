Champions Bayern Munich surrendered a two-goal lead as their season ended on a sour note following a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Julian Nagelsmann was keen to get his side back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Mainz and draw with Stuttgart, but despite a bright start they couldn't get over the line.

Josip Stanisic's first Bundesliga goal gave the visitors a deserved lead after 17 minutes, the Croatian defender's looping header from Joshua Kimmich's corner beating goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Lewandowski put speculation about his future to one side to double their advantage five minutes before the break, heading in Thomas Muller's devilish cross for his 35th league goal of the season - and 50th of the campaign overall.

Out of nowhere, Jonas Wind halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time with a fine effort that arrowed into the bottom corner, a goal that proved their catalyst for an unlikely comeback. And just before the hour-mark Wolfsburg restored parity, provider Max Kruse getting on the scoresheet as he poked home Micky van de Ven's cross.

Leroy Sane spurned a golden opportunity at the death to restore Bayern's lead but that would have been unfair on Wolfsburg, who were the better side after the break and fully deserving of their point.

The result, coupled with Borussia Dortmund's victory over Hertha Berlin, means Bayern Munich finish eight points above their nearest challenger. Wolfsburg, who had been sucked into a relegation battle at one stage, climb a place to secure 12th position.

TALKING POINT - Could this have been Lewandowski's farewell?

News emerged on Saturday that Lewandowski "would like to try something new" (according to Bayern Munich's director of sport, Hasan Salhamidzic) and if this proves to be his farewell appearance, it's fitting that he registered a landmark 50th goal of the season - his second-best return during a trophy-laden eight-year stint at the club.

He finishes the term as the top goal scorer in Bundesliga for the seventh time, equalling the record set by Gerd Muller.

Sadio Mane is reportedly Bayern's top target to replace him, but with 344 goals in just 374 games, it's going to be an impossible void to fill.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich)

The youngster is making an impression on Nagelsmann, contributing both in attack and defence. He was in the right place at the right time to head Bayern in front and his positional awareness in defence was evident too as he broke up a number of dangerous Wolfsburg moves.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Stanisic 8*, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 6, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6, Musiala 7, Muller 7, Gnabry 6, Lewandowski 7.. Subs: Choupo-Moting 5, Richards N/A, Sane 5, Fruchtl N/A, Vidovic N/A.

Wolfsburg: Casteels 7, Baku 6, Lacroix 7, Brooks 6, Van de Ven 7, Kruse 8, Schlager 6, Arnold 7, Gerhardt 6, Wind 7, Nmecha 6.. subs: Vranchkx 5, Roussillon 5, Bialek N/A, Bornauw N/A, Philipp N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL! WOLFSBURG 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH (JOSIP STANISIC): Stanisic heads Bayern into the lead, marking a rare start with a goal! He climbs highest to meet Kimmich's corner and his looping header nestles into the top corner!

40' - GOAL! WOLFSBURG 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH (ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI): There it is! Lewandowski's inevitable goal comes five minutes before half-time. The deadly duo combine - Muller whips in a devilish cross into the heart of Wolfsburg penalty area, Lewandowski outmuscles Lacroix and arrows his header into the bottom corner for his 35th league goal of the season.

45' - GOAL! WOLFSBURG 1-2 BAYERN MUNICH (JONAS WIND):One back for the hosts! Deficit halved! And what a finish it was too! Kruse drills a low cross into the box, Wind takes a touch to set himself up for the shot and he unleashes a bullet into the bottom corner.

58' - GOAL! WOLFSBURG 2-2 BAYERN MUNICH (MAX KRUSE): They've done it! Wolfsburg are level! It's a deserved goal for Kruse, creator of their first, as he is unmarked to tap home van de Ven's wicked low cross! Bayern's defence fell asleep and have been punished.

KEY STATS

Bayern Munich have scored 49 away goals in the Bundesliga this season, setting a new record for most away goals by any side within a single season in the division.

Robert Lewandowski has finished a Bundesliga season as the top goal scorer for the seventh time, equalling the record set by Gerd Muller.

