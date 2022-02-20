Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga as Julian Nagelsmann’s side secured a 4-1 victory over Bavarian neighbours Greuther Furth to go nine points clear at the top of the table.

Despite the home side having more than 70 per cent possession in the first half, Furth took a shock just before half time as Branimir Hrgota’s free kick took a wicked deflection off Marcel Sabitzer in the Bayern wall and into the top corner of the net.

However, the hosts hit back just thirty seconds into the second half as Robert Lewandowski scored a tap-in at the far post to put his side back on level terms.

Nagelsmann’s switch to a back three to create more overloads in attack paid dividends again just fifteen minutes later as Thomas Muller’s low cross into the box was tapped into the net by Greuther’s Sebastian Griesbeck, who scored an unfortunate own goal.

Bayern got their third with nine minutes left on the clock as Lewandowski headed in at the near post, following a flick-on by Niklas Sule from a corner.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the game as the Cameroonian tapped in Serge Gnabry’s low cross to seal a comfortable victory for Bayern.

