The German Football League (DFL) says it will not be halting the Bundesliga season, despite a request from second division club Erzgebirge Aue due to rising coronavirus cases.

Germany has today (Wednesday) recorded a record number of new infections - 66,884 - with 335 further deaths. The situation has led to a call from Erzgebirge president Helge Leonhardt to stop play until December, adding football should set an example and put people’s health first.

Full stadiums are still permitted in the Bundesliga, despite the rising number of cases, and Olaf Scholz - who is expected to succeed Angela Merkel as the next Chancellor - is keen to introduce vaccine mandates in the country to get the virus back under control.

"The DFL has noted the comments of the president of Erzgebirge Aue," said the DFL, which says it will take its lead from the government - rather than make its own decisions on coronavirus protocols.

"The approved line of all 36 clubs (in the top two divisions) since the beginning of the pandemic has always been to act based on state guidelines.

"A self-imposed blanket lockdown in the sense of an interruption of the season is not an issue.”

