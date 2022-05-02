Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen, and fellow Europa rivals RB Leipzig lost 3-1 to Gladbach.

Frankfurt won 2-1 on Friday in London to set up an advantage for their return leg in Germany after beating West Ham, and were perhaps distracted by their task in hand with glory on the horizon.

Ad

Leverkusen went ahead through Paulinho’s opener on 18 minutes, with Patrik Schik scoring shortly after the start of the second half to secure all three points.

Transfers RB Leipzig confirm Szoboszlai capture 17/12/2020 AT 15:22

The win leaves Leverkusen in third, five points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Eintracht are 11th.

In Monday evening’s other game, Leipzig went behind to an early Breel Embolo goal before Jonas Hoffman scored in added time in the first half and then again on 77 minutes.

Christopher Nkunku grabbed a brief equaliser for the away side - who beat Rangers in Scotland 1-0 in their own semi - but could not push on despite Nico Elvedi’s red card after the hour mark.

Leipzig sit fifth, a point behind SC Freiburg one place above them, while Gladbach moved above Eintracht into 10th.

Both teams play their Europa League semi-final second legs this Thursday.

Champions League RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann says semi meet-up with mentor PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was unimaginable 17/08/2020 AT 19:07