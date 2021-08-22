Robert Lewandowski scored in his 12th consecutive game to help Bayern Munich to their first Bundesliga win under boss Julian Nagelsmann following a topsy-turvy encounter with Cologne.

Twenty thousand supporters were treated to a spectacular second-half encounter at the Allianz Arena after a drab opening 45 minutes.

Defender Niklas Sule came closest to opening the scoring in the first half with a clever turn and shot that forced a save from Timo Horn.

Jamal Musiala was one of two substitutes introduced at the interval, and the 18-year-old made an immediate impact, creating the opening goal for Lewandowski.

Minutes later, Bayern were seemingly cruising as Serge Gnabry doubled their advantage, finishing from Thomas Muller's cross.

But two goals in 60 seconds from the visitors turned this game on its head once more. Almost straight from kick-off, Jonas Hector crossed for Anthony Modeste whose bullet header halved the advantage, and the goalscorer then turned provider, crossing for Mark Uth to fire in a dramatic leveller.

However, all their hard work proved futile as Horn opted to punch clear a cross rather than catch, and the Cologne goalkeeper arguably could have kept out Gnabry's shot, which gave Bayern a 71st-minute lead.

