Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund secured a dramatic 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen.
The in-demand Norwegian scored a first-half equaliser to cancel out Leverkusen’s early opener courtesy of Florian Wirtz after just nine minutes.
Patrik Schick put the home side ahead again in first-half added time, but Julian Brandt levelled quickly after the restart.
Bundesliga
Lethal Lewandowski treble sees Bayern hammer Hertha
- Ronaldo strikes twice on return as Man Utd go top
- Aubameyang strikes as Arsenal defeat Norwich for first Premier League win of the season
- Silva the difference as Man City win at Leicester
Moussa Diaby then put Leverkusen back in front for the third time of the match, but Dortmund again came back into the game to make it 3-3 through Raphael Guerreiro on 71 minutes.
Six minutes later, Dortmund were ahead for the first time in the game as Haaland struck again and they held their lead in order to secure all three points.
The win left Dortmund on nine points in second place, with Bayer in fifth, two points behind Saturday’s winners.
Bundesliga
Haaland nets injury-time winner as Dortmund stun Hoffenheim
Bundesliga
Kimmich signs new Bayern deal until 2025