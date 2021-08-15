Legendary German striker Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75.

Muller's former club Bayern Munich confirmed the death of the all-time top Bundesliga scorer on Sunday morning.

Nicknamed "Der Bomber", Muller helped Germany to World Cup triumph at their home tournament in 1974, four years after winning the golden boot in Mexico 1970, and ended his career with 68 goals in just 62 international appearances.

It was announced in October 2015 that Muller was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

“The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all," said Bayern Munich's CEO, Oliver Kahn.

"He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other.

"Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”

In all, the arch-poacher scored 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games during a 15 year stint at Bayern.

An icon of European football, Muller's winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final in his home stadium in Munich is a defining moment in German history.

It was to be Muller's final goal in West German white, with the forward announcing his retirement after helping his side to the triumph.

They felled a Johan Cruyff-captained Netherlands side to win their second World Cup two years after a double from Muller helped them to European Championship victory in the final against the Soviet Union.

At domestic level, Muller won four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups with Bayern Munich, while also collecting the Ballon d'Or in 1970.

He finished his career in the USA with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

A short, squatty forward, Muller nonetheless possessed exceptional short area burst and quickness, and considerable ability in the air.

He successfully came through rehab after struggling with alcoholism after retirement, and remained with Bayern Munich in a youth coaching role for a long time.

Muller is survived by his wife, Uschi, and a daughter.

Gerd Müller Image credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer said: “Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football.

"We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever.”

