Joshua Kimmich has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new deal until 2025.

The versatile Kimmich has made 264 appearances for Bayern after joining from RB Leipzig in 2015.

He was entering into the final two years of his contact, but is now set for a longer stay with the Bundesliga champions.

“The most important reason for my contract extension is that here at FC Bayern I can enjoy my passion every day,” he said.

“I have a team with which I can achieve anything, and a lot of my team-mates have become real friends. That's why I started playing football in the first place: because it should be fun. I don't see myself at the end of my development yet and I am convinced that a lot is possible at FC Bayern in the next few years.

“In addition, my family feels very comfortable here. Munich has become a second home. The combination that we have here cannot be found anywhere in the world.”

Bayern are looking to win a 10th Bundesliga title in the row and have taken four points from their first two games of the season.

They may next look to tie down Leon Goretzka to a new deal as he is set to be a free agent next summer. Striker Robert Lewandowski will also see his contract run out in 2023.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “With this contract extension FC Bayern is sending a clear signal both internally and externally. We want to sign our best players over the long term.

“Joshua Kimmich will develop his great quality as a leading player at FC Bayern in the next few years and make history. He is a world-class footballer with an outstanding mentality and, as a professional and a person, offers everything that has always distinguished FC Bayern.”

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn added: “Joshua totally identifies with FC Bayern. He has recognised the value of playing in a club for the long term and being able to help shape many things, as well as being part of great successes and an era.

“He knows that he has the chance at Bayern to achieve all of his ambitious goals. The package that we can offer him is extremely attractive for every top international player.”

