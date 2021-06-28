England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to have his Borussia Dortmund contract extended by two years, according to a report.

Bellingham could feature for England for their Euro 2020 game against Germany on Tuesday night, earning his seventh cap on the day he turns 18.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has already made two appearances as a sub for the national team in the tournament - against Scotland and then the Czech Republic - meaning he is likely to feature again in the knockout stages.

That milestone will see his contract at Dortmund extended by two years until 2025, reports The Sun , in a clause that was matched by his fellow teenage colleague in Germany, Gio Reyna.

Bellingham made his national team debut aged 17 as he took part in England’s 3-0 win over Ireland in November, making his first start in June during a friendly win over Austria.

The contract clause was written into his deal signed when he joined Dortmund last summer as part of a £30 million deal. He has since played 36 times for his current club.

England and Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho praised Bellingham for his progress, saying: “The kid is mature. I think everyone can notice that, but he deserves it.

“He’s been working extremely hard at Dortmund, especially his first training session — you could tell already that he was ready to ball out in Germany.

“The sky’s the limit for Jude. Being at a major tournament for England is a very big thing and, as you can see, he’s doing his role for the team.

“He deserves it. If he keeps on doing well then he can reach the top.”

