Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has undergone minor surgery on a heart arrhythmia, coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed on Friday.
The 25-year-old Frenchman is expected to be out for up to a fortnight, although he will return to cardio training early next week.
Coman made a substitute appearance in the midweek 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.
Champions League
Opinion: Nagelsmann already has answers to Bayern's biggest questions
- Solskjaer future under scrutiny as Conte hovers; Pogba ponders future - Inside Football
- Can Nuno repeat City trick? Or will more pain come against Chelsea?
"Kingsley Coman underwent surgery yesterday,” Nagelsmann said ahead of Bayern’s match with VfL Bochum on Saturday.
“His heartbeat rhythm had a slight disturbance with a minor added beat. At times he had a slight shortage of breath.
“That's why we opted for long-term ECG monitoring and went ahead with this procedure.
"He will be doing cardio training again on Tuesday and won't be out of action for any more than one and a half to two weeks.”
Coman has made four appearances for Bayern this season and also turned out for France in their 1-1 draws with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine in World Cup qualifying earlier in September.
He has won a domestic league title each season from 2012-13, a run spanning Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern.
Transfers
Bayern boss Nagelsmann 'confident' over new Goretzka contract
Transfers
Varane part of £75m double swoop but Man Utd have back-up option – Paper Round