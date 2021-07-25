Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the German Football Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

The 2020/2021 season saw Lewandowski break Gerd Muller’s scoring record, netting 41 goals for Bayern Munich as they claimed another Bundesliga title.

The 32-year-old Polish international won the award, which is voted for by German football writers from the Association of German Sports Journalists. He won 356 of 563 votes cast.

Hansi Flick, who managed Bayern last season but has now succeeded Jogi Low as German national team boss, said: “There was never any doubt that Lewy would win this award this year.”

Lewandowski’s Bayern colleague Thomas Muller scooped second, and third place went to Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

"I know how big an honour this is," commented Lewandowski.

"It fills me with so much pride and joy because you don't often get named Player of the Year twice in a row in Germany."

German Player of the Year results

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 356

2. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) - 41

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 38

4. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 25

5. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 17

6. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) - 13

= Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 13

8. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 10

9. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 9

10. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - 5

