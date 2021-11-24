Germany coach Hansi Flick is expecting Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich to get vaccinated for Covid-19 soon, after having to miss games for his club and becoming a central figure in the debate about vaccines in the country.

Kimmich has missed Bayern's last two games, including Tuesday’s Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv, because he had to quarantine after being a close contact with someone who tested positive.

The issue could cost Kimmich a lot of money – Bayern has reportedly threatened to dock pay for unvaccinated players who have to miss games – and has also made him a controversial figure in Germany. The Bayern player has publicly stated that he was concerned about the lack of long-term studies into the effect of the virus, which drew criticism from both politicians and medical experts who said his comments could undermine the effort to get more people vaccinated.

However, Flick said on Wednesday that he thinks Kimmich will get the jab.

”I believe that it is going in the direction that he will be vaccinated," Flick said in a call with German media

The former Bayern boss said he had spoken with Kimmich about the issue and that the midfielder had put a lot of thought into his decision.

”Jo is a professional and he is very reflective. He thinks about things a lot,” Flick said.

He is not someone who is going to get vaccinated because of pressure, but because of his own convictions. I think he’s one step further toward that.

Kimmich isn’t the only Bayern player who has balked at getting vaccinated so far. Seven of the club’s players had to miss Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv because they were either quarantining or had tested positive.

However, Flick said Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala – who both missed the game – have already received their first vaccination.

