Even playing with ten men for half the match could not stop Bayern Munich continuing their stellar start to the season as they won 3-1 at the Bundesliga's basement dweller Greuther Furth.

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich scored with typically precise finishes in the first half, but three minutes after the interval the underdogs were given a boost when Benjamin Pavard was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Julian Green on the edge of his penalty area.

Greuther created few chances though, with Bayern stretching their lead further when Kimmich's cross was diverted into his own net by Sebastian Griesbeck under pressure from Robert Lewandowski.

The failure for the Bayern number one to score was, along with Pavard's expulsion, the downside to the Bundesliga leaders' win, as he failed to equal Gerd Muller's record of scoring in 16 straight Bundesliga games.

Greuther pulled a goal back in the 88th minute thanks to Cedric Itten's close-range header, but that was as good as it got for the hosts, who remain at the foot of the table with one point.

Bayern remain top with 16 points and 23 goals from six games.

TALKING POINT - PENNY DROPPING FOR SANE

While very little has not gone perfectly for Bayern in the opening to their season, the same is not true for Leroy Sane. The former Manchester City winger had the most chastening of moments when he was booed and then substituted at half time in the match against Koln, which Bayern eventually won 3-2. He returned to the starting line-up scoring in the impressive 4-1 victory at RB Leipzig then was involved in goals against Barcelona and VFL Bochum.

As importantly, his work rate appears strong and this match, a game Bayern was always going to win, saw him on a number of times in the first half run deep into his own box to cover when Greuther sought to play behind after Alphonso Davies had been raiding high up the pitch. He also perfectly set up Kimmich for his goal and set up a great chance for Lewandowski, but we know about his quality in the final third, the added desire is maybe what will take his career to another level.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOSHUA KIMMICH (BAYERN)

The German international has really turned into the complete midfielder. He now has three goals and four assists in five Bundesliga games this season. This would be more than enough if he played in a forward role, but for a player who dictates the pace of games from deeper in midfield it is incredibly impressive. Outside of the defenders, he had by far the most passes with 73 but did not satisfy himself by orchestrating play in the middle areas of the field and was as dangerous a presence as anyone in the final third too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Greuther: Burchert 6, Meyerhofer 7, Bauer 6, Viergever 6, Willems 6, Seguin 6, Griesbeck 6, Green 7, Dudziak 6, Nielsen 5, Hrgota 6.

Subs: Abiama 6, Tillman 6, Itten 7, Barry 5.

Bayern: Neuer 7, Pavard 5, Sule 7, Upamecano 6, Lucas Hernandez 7, Kimmich 8, Goretzka 7, Sane 7, Muller 7, Davies 8, Lewandowski 7.

Subs: Sabitzer 6, Gnabry 6, Musiala 6, Stanisic 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Muller slots the ball home, Sane broke quickly then played Davies down the left flank and his pulled back centre got a slight deflection putting the ball into the path of Muller who stroked home his 131st Bayern goal with his left foot.

31' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Kimmich with precision accuracy slots the ball past the keeper's left hand and into the net. Davies played the ball into Sane who teed up the midfielder and the shot never looked like missing.

48' RED CARD! Pavard is sent off for a foul on Green. This seems pretty harsh, he dived in to fell the Greuther forward but Hernandez was clearly covering.

68' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Kimmich puts a dangerous cross from a set piece on the right flank which is turned into his own goal by Griesbeck under pressure from Lewandowski.

87' GOAL FOR GREUTHER! A fine header from former Rangers striker Itten leaves Neuer with no chance and gets Greuther on the scoresheet.

KEY STAT

15 - The number of consecutive Bundesliga games Robert Lewandowski had scored in before this match. One behind the record of set by 'Der Bomber'.

