Bayern Munich are held to a second Bundesliga draw in a row after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim.

Christoph Baumgartner gave Hoffenheim the lead in a frenetic contest, but it was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski’s header from a corner on the stroke of half-time.

The result means Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga table on 60 points; 10 clear of Borussia Dortmund who play Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

In an open and even start to the match where goalkeepers Oliver Baumann and Manuel Neuer were regularly called into action, it was the hosts who took a surprise lead just past the half hour mark.

David Raum’s cross from the left flank found Christoph Baumgartner at the far post and he slid in to put Die Kraichgauer in front.

Nicklas Sule forced Baumann into a fine reflex save in the 38th minute, while Thomas Muller saw a goal chalked off for offside for the second time in the match three minutes later, but Bayern did get a deserved equaliser for all their pressure in first half injury time.

Joshua Kimmich’s corner was swung towards the penalty spot where Lewandowski was to nod in his 29th Bundesliga goal of the season.

Bayern pressured hard in search of a winner in the second half. Baumann was forced into a fine diving stop to deny Leroy Sane in the 55th minute before the former Manchester City winger came extremely close again in the 67th minute, driving a low shot on goal from inside the box which crashed off the woodwork.

Muller was denied again five minutes later as his finish destined for the bottom corner was blocked on the line by Stefan Posch before Baumann collected the loose ball.

Bayern continued to pressure, substitute Eric-Maxim Choupo-Mouting nodded wide from close range late on, but Hoffenheim held on for a valuable point.

TALKING POINT – CORRECT LINEUP FROM BAYERN?

Bayern have been held to back-to-back 1-1 draws in the Bundesliga having produced the same result against Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann opted to play the same lineup he fielded in Bayern’s 7-1 win over RB Salzburg in midweek and it was arguably too attack-heavy as Hoffenheim profited against the visitors’ back three on the break.

Nevertheless, Bayern still maintain a healthy lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and were unfortunate not to have won the game against a club they find tricky to play against.

MAN OF THE MATCH – OLIVER BAUMANN

Baumann kept Hoffenheim in the game, stopping seven of Bayern’s eight shots on target. A second half save, tipping away Leroy Sane’s curling effort in the 55th minute, was the highlight of his excellent performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hoffenheim: Baumann (9), Posch (7), Grillitsch (6), Vogt (6), Kaderabek (6), Samassekou (5), Stiller (6), Raum (6), Baumgartner (7), Kramaric (5), Rutter (5)

Subs: Bebou (6), Geiger (6), Bruun Larsen (6), Akpoguma (6)

Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Pavard (5), Sule (6), Hernandez (5), Kimmich (6), Musiala (6), Coman (6), Sane (7), Muller (7), Gnabry (6), Lewandowski (7)

Subs: Choupo-Moting (N/A), Sabitzer (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

4' - GOOD SAVE FROM NEUER! Big chance for Hoffenheim! Posch steals the ball off Sane and all of a sudden Bayern's defence is stretched. Kramaric gets a shot away from inside the box but it's parried away by Neuer at his near post!

32' - GOAL! HOFFENHEIM TAKE THE LEAD! It's a finely worked team goal finished off by Baumgartner! Raum's cross from the left flank finds Baumgartner at the far post and he slides in to put the hosts in front against the run of play!

45+1' - GOAL! BAYERN EQUALISE THROUGH LEWANDOWSKI! The Pole levels for the visitors! The corner swung in towards the penalty area is met by Lewandowski who nods his header on goal. Baumann gets a hand to it but the speed carries it into the roof of the net for Lewandowski's 29th Bundesliga goal of the season. Bayern back on level terms!

55' - WHAT A SAVE FROM BAUMANN! Baumann has been sensational today! Sane's shot from outside the box looks destined for the bottom corner, but Baumann is able to get a strong left hand on it!

58' - BIG CHANCE SQUANDERED BY KRAMARIC! Raum's cross into the box finds Kramaric, but his shot is straight at Neuer and he can make a comfortable save! Kramaric really should have slotted that into one of the corners!

78' - KRAMARIC DENIED BY NEUER AGAIN! Bayern are committing more men forward but it could mean a chance for Hoffenheim on the break... and once again Kramaric is denied! He shoots from close range but Neuer gets his body in the way of it!

KEY STATS

