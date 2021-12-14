Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has suffered a wrist fracture that could keep him out of his side’s final two games of 2021.

It’s an untimely blow for the German champions given a midfield injury crisis which already sees Joshua Kimmich absent with lingering coronavirus symptoms, and doubts over Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka.

Of Musiala’s chances of facing VFB Stuttgart on Tuesday night, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "It depends on the pain.

He has a splint and could theoretically play, but it's a pain issue.

“We'll have to wait and see how he moves today [Tuesday].

“We'll have to wait a few days and take another X-ray to see how to proceed with the treatment, whether it will be surgical or conservative.”

Nagelsmann will also be without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after his Covid-19 infection, as well as defender Josip Stanisic with a thigh tear.

Bayern might have beaten closest Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on December 4, but they are still only six points clear at the top of the table and any slip-ups in their next two matches could let Marco Rose’s men back into the title fight.

Given their injury crisis Nagelsmann will be glad of the upcoming winter break in Germany, which will see his side out of action from December 17 to January 7, when they resume their league campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach.

For 18-year-old Musiala, 2021 has been a hugely significant year as he has carved out a place in the Bayern starting XI, recording three goals and three assists from 14 appearances in all competitions this season so far, and putting in some excellent overall displays.

And those performances saw him finish third in the Golden Boy award for 2021 , behind only good friend Jude Bellingham – who he turned out with in the England youth setup before switching his allegiance to Germany – and eventual winner, Barcelona’s Pedri.

