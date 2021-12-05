RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Jesse Marsch after five months in charge of the Bundesliga club.

The American coach switched from RB Salzburg in the summer to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, but following a surprise 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday night Leipzig have mutually terminated Marsch's contract.

Ad

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “The separation from Jesse Marsch was not easy for us, because I really appreciate Jesse as a person and as a trainer.

Transfers United want Leipzig pair Nkunku and Haidara - Paper Round 02/12/2021 AT 02:50

"It is a shame that it did not work out as hoped and that this step has now become necessary because unfortunately the desired development and thus the necessary results for our season goals have not materialised."

Leizpig have won five and lost six of their 14 Bundesliga matches this season and currently sit 11th in the table.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up have also failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, sitting third in Group A and four points behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with one group game left.

Assistant coach Achim Beirlorzer has been placed in charge on an interim basis and will prepare the team for their final Champions League group match against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

The statement on Leipzig's website added: "A successor solution for Jesse Marsch will be presented shortly."

Marsch moved from MLS club New York Red Bulls in 2018 to take an assistant coach role at Leipzig under now-Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, before becoming Salzburg head coach in 2019 on a three-year deal.

Marsch led Salzburg to a league and cup double in both seasons he was in charge of the Austrian club before taking over from Nagelsmann at Leipzig in the summer.

Bundesliga Leipzig down Dortmund with Nkunku on target 06/11/2021 AT 17:10