Bayern Munich have confirmed that Joshua Kimmich and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo will have to quarantine and will miss games against Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Kimmich and Choupo-Moting were already self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested for Covid-19.

They were two of five unvaccinated players at the club whose wages have been docked, along with Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Michael Cuisance.

Bayern reportedly told the players last week they would withhold pay if anyone missed work due to being unvaccinated.

Asked whether he thought Kimmich would be getting vaccinated before news of the positive test emerged, Germany head coach Flick said: "Yes, I assume, I think that it is going in this direction. We talked and I think it was a very good conversation. Now we have to wait and see.

"Jo Kimmich is not to blame for the high number of infections. I don't think it's good that he is being pilloried in this way. It's not that easy for you young people to deal with something like that.

“I know that he thinks about a lot of things. He's not someone who gets vaccinated because of pressure. But because of conviction.”

With Covid-19 cases rising in Germany, Kimmich has found himself at the centre of a national debate after revealing he was concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccine.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel has given her view on Kimmich’s choice, saying “there are very good factual arguments in response to his questions and doubts, that are generally available”.

