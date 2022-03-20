Bundesliga / Matchday 27
RheinEnergieStadion / 20.03.2022
1. FC Köln
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
1. FC Köln - Borussia Dortmund

Lineups

1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Köln

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
27203463
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
26182656
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
26136745
4
SC FreiburgSCF
27129645
5
RB LeipzigRBL
26135844
7
1. FC KölnKOE
26109739
Latest news

Bundesliga

Lewandowski nets twice as Bayern get back on track with win over Union Berlin

9 minutes ago

Bundesliga

Witsel strikes late against plucky Mainz to keep Dortmund in title race

16/03/2022 at 19:56

