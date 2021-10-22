1. FSV Mainz 05
Finished
0
4
-
1
0
19:30
22/10/21
MEWA ARENA
FC Augsburg
Bundesliga • Day 9
  • 2nd Half
  • 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • FC Augsburg
  • VargasFramberger
    85'
  • CaligiuriSarenren Bazee
    84'
  • OnisiwoSzalai
    82'
  • WidmerBrosinski
    82'
  • BoëtiusStöger
    76'
  • BurkardtIngvartsen
    76'
  • HahnPedersen
    73'
  • Burkardt
    71'
  • Martín
    71'
  • Zeqiri
    69'
  • Vargas
    66'
  • LeeBarreiro
    64'
  • Gouweleeuw
    63'
  • 1/2 Time
  • 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • FC Augsburg
  • CórdovaZeqiri
    45'
  • GumnyStrobl
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • FC Augsburg
  • Burkardt
    26'
  • Bell
    15'
  • Onisiwo
    10'
  • Oxford
    9'
