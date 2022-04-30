Bundesliga / Matchday 32
MEWA ARENA / 30.04.2022
MAINZ 05 VS. BAYERN MUNICH: THE NEWLY-(RE)CROWNED CHAMPIONS TRAVEL TO THE MEWA ARENA LOOKING TO MAKE IT 10 LEAGUE GAMES UNBEATEN
1'
EARLY CORNER
Mainz go straight on the attack and win a corner after just 18 seconds, but it is cleared by Bayern.
14.30
KICK OFF
Mainz vs. Bayern is underway!
14.25
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
Kick-off is imminent at MEWA Arena.
14.20
'JONISIWO' THE KEY FOR MAINZ?
Karim Onisiwo and Jonathan Burkardt are one of the Bundesliga's best strike duos and have combined for 25 goal contributions this season.
Will they be a thorn in Bayern's side today?
14.15
20 UP FOR LEWANDOWSKI?
Bayern's goal-machine has scored 19 times against Mainz, another goal today would make the hosts his equal-fifth favourite opponent.
Only Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, and Schalke have conceded more than 20 goals to Lewa.
14.10
MAINZ A TOUGH NUT TO CRACK
Despite their poor recent results, Mainz remain tough to beat at home. They've kept six clean sheets in their last eight games and lost just one of the previous 11.
14.05
CAN MAINZ PULL OFF AN UPSET AGAIN?
Bayern have won 23 of their 31 Bundesliga meetings with Mainz, but today's hosts won the corresponding fixture 2-1 in April last year. They also pushed Bayern close in a 2-1 loss to the champions earlier this season.
14.00
BAYERN IN GOLD
The champions will be rocking their dark away kits today vs. Mainz.
13.56
THE STANDINGS
Mainz can move into the top half by avoiding defeat today, with Frankfurt just one point ahead of them in ninth.
Bayern are already champions but haven't finished the season with fewer than 78 points since 2012. A win today would take the champions to at least 78 points for the 10th consecutive season.
13.52
MAINZ IN FRONT OF A FULL HOUSE
The home side today will have a sold out crowd behind them for just the second time since the pandemic as they look to get back on track following a rough run of results.
13.48
MINIMAL ROTATION?
Despite locking up the title last weekend, Nagelsmann can't find a place in the lineup today for Tanguy Nianzou and leaves Jamal Musiala on the bench today against Mainz.
13.45
BAYERN CHASING RECORDS
Can the champions close the gap with history today?
13.40
Confirmed teams - Mainz 05: Zentner, Aaron, Bell, Hack, Niakhite, Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Stach, Onisiwo, Burkardt... Subs: Dahmen, Brosinski, St. Juste, Nemeth, Lucoqui, Boetius, Papela, Stoger, Ingvartsen.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Lewandowski, Choupo-Moting, Sabitzer, Davies, Hernandez... Subs: Neuer, Richards, Sane, Roca, Nianzou, Tolisso, Vidovic, Musiala, Stanisic.
13.35
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich face a Mainz side smarting from a 5-0 hammering by Wolfsburg in their last match.
Bayern need to win their three remaining games to reach 84 points, their equal best return since the departure of Pep Guardiola in 2016 while Mainz are targeting a top-half finish for the first time since the same 2015-16 season.
Kick-off at 14.30 GMT