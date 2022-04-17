Bundesliga / Matchday 30
SchücoArena / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Advertisement
Ad

Arminia Bielefeld - FC Bayern Munich

Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
29157752
4
RB LeipzigRBL
29156851
5
SC FreiburgSCF
30149751
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
295111326
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Late Lewandowski goal fires Bayern Munich to victory over Augsburg

09/04/2022 at 16:09

Bundesliga

Brandt double helps Borussia Dortmund overcome injuries and beat VfB Stuttgart

08/04/2022 at 21:06

Related matches

1. FSV Mainz 05
0
0
VfB Stuttgart
65'
FC Augsburg
0
1
Hertha Berlin
68'
SC Freiburg
3
0
VfL Bochum
67'
Borussia Dortmund
6
0
VfL Wolfsburg
67'

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Arminia Bielefeld and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.