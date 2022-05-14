Bundesliga / Matchday 34
SchücoArena / 14.05.2022
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Arminia Bielefeld - RB Leipzig

Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33244576
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
33213966
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
33187861
4
RB LeipzigRBL
331761057
5
SC FreiburgSCF
331510855
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
335121627
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern held at home by relegation-threatened Stuttgart

08/05/2022 at 18:00

Bundesliga

Bochum safe after seven-goal thriller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick

30/04/2022 at 16:57

