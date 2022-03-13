Bundesliga / Matchday 26
BayArena / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1. FC Köln Summary

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
26193460
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
24162650
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
25136645
4
SC FreiburgSCF
26128644
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
26135844
8
1. FC KölnKOE
2599736
Latest news

Bundesliga

Muller scores own goal as Bayern drop points in draw with Leverkusen

06/03/2022 at 15:35

Bundesliga

Dortmund held by Augsburg to lose ground on Bayern

27/02/2022 at 19:37

