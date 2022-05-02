Bundesliga / Matchday 32
BayArena / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Advertisement
Ad

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
32243575
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
32203963
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31167855
4
SC FreiburgSCF
321510755
5
RB LeipzigRBL
31166954
10
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
3110101140
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bochum safe after seven-goal thriller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick

Yesterday at 16:57

Bundesliga

Mainz stun Bayern with comprehensive win

8 hours ago

Related matches

Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
RB Leipzig
02/05
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3
4
SC Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund
3
4
VfL Bochum
VfB Stuttgart
1
1
VfL Wolfsburg

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 2 May 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.